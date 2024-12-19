Saskatchewan Health Authority Fined $75,000 for Workplace Injury
CANADA, December 19 - Released on December 19, 2024
On December 11, 2024, Saskatchewan Health Authority pleaded guilty in Rose Valley Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.
The company was fined for contravening subsection 16-5 (1) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that every ladder is designed, constructed, used and maintained to perform its function safely, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $53,571.43 with a surcharge of $21,428.57, for a total amount of $75,000.
One other charge was withdrawn.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on May 11, 2023, in Kelvington, Saskatchewan when a worker was seriously injured when they fell from a stepladder.
-30-
