Governor Abbott Appoints DeAngelo To 495th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, December 19 - December 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lori Ann DeAngelo as Judge of the 495th Judicial District Court in Harris County, effective January 1, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Lori Ann DeAngelo of Spring is Judge of the 487th Judicial District Court in Harris County. Previously, she was an attorney in private practice and an assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for over 20 years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association. DeAngelo received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.