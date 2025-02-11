Alamour The Label Marks Major Expansion with the Grand Opening of Its First Flagship Store in Sydney

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alamour The Label , renowned for its luxurious evening wear and resort collections, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first flagship store in Paddington, Sydney. Located at 255c Oxford Street, the new store offers a premier shopping experience, seamlessly blending the brand’s signature elegance with Mediterranean-inspired design elements. The store will be open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM AEST.This significant milestone represents Alamour’s expansion from its successful online presence to a physical retail location. For the first time, customers will be able to browse and try on the brand’s sophisticated collections in person. The store will offer personalized styling sessions, early access to new arrivals, and the opportunity to experience Alamour’s high-quality gowns and dresses firsthand.The flagship will feature a curated selection of best-selling pieces, including the Le Rouge and Honey collections. Shoppers will also find a variety of cocktail dresses, evening wear, and resort styles, catering to every occasion. Apparel prices range from $100 to $840, with accessories available from $20 to $100. Sizes will range from XXS up to 2XL. In celebration of the grand opening, the first 200 customers will receive a $50 AUD gift card as a token of appreciation.“We’ve had countless requests from customers to provide a try-on service, especially for our event wear, where it’s crucial to find the perfect fit for special occasions,” says Nouf Bader, Founder and Creative Director at Alamour The Label. “We’re thrilled to finally bring the Alamour experience to life in a physical space and allow customers to explore our collections firsthand.”Inspired by the brand’s international photo shoots and opulent aesthetic, the flagship store showcases a chic design in nude and gold tones, offering the perfect backdrop for Alamour’s luxury gowns. The Mediterranean-inspired décor enhances the store’s sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere, inviting customers to indulge in a premium shopping experience.For more information, visit alamourthelabel.com and follow them on Instagram @alamourthelabel . You can find store imagery at the link here About Alamour The LabelAlamour The Label is a global fashion brand celebrated for its sensual, modern designs that blend timeless elegance with feminine confidence. Offering diverse collections including Bridal, Evening, Resort, and Luxe Essentials, Alamour creates pieces that range from bold and statement-making to delicately detailed. Each design is crafted in-house at the brand’s Brisbane studio using premium materials, delivering luxury without the high price tag. Celebrity fans of the brand include Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and Emma Hernan.

