SOJOS and Oceanus Make a Splash at Miami Swim Week with Runway Show Debuting Their Co-Branded Collection: Palm Reverie

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned eyewear brand SOJOS made its highly anticipated runway debut in partnership with luxury swimwear label Oceanus for their Sol del Trópico runway show, held on June 1, 2025 at 8 PM PST during PARAISO Miami Swim Week. The show marked a milestone for SOJOS with the unveiling of its first-ever co-branded collaboration: the Palm Reverie Collection, a striking fusion of statement eyewear and couture-inspired swimwear.Fifty styles graced the runway in front of a buzzing crowd of fashion insiders, influencers, and industry leaders. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, Sol del Trópico served as both the name of the show and Oceanus’ newest capsule collection, celebrating the warmth of the tropics and the beauty of the sea.The event spotlighted Oceanus’ signature designs and SOJOS’ sustainably crafted Ocean Collection, made from recycled materials and ocean waste. Also debuting was the Palm Reverie capsule; 13 runway-ready looks featuring signature eyewear styles in coordinating colorways. Inspired by marine life, the capsule reimagines Oceanus’ iconic shell and starfish motifs with modern, high-glam textures."Our runway debut is more than just a fashion moment; it’s a celebration of self-expression and individuality,” says Justin Cao, Founder and CEO of SOJOS. “It’s about showing the world all the facets of who you are with confidence, and SOJOS is for every shade of you.“We were incredibly excited to host our very first runway show in Miami, a city that has always held a special place in our hearts,” says Hannah Attalah, Creative Director of Oceanus. “From the Art Deco architecture to the unmistakable energy and spirit, Miami has been a constant source of inspiration in our design journey. To finally showcase our work here feels both natural and deeply meaningful. Paraiso is such an iconic event, and we were honored to be part of it.”Customers worldwide can purchase the showcased swimwear and eyewear on sojosvision.com and oceanusthelabel.com. The Palm Reverie collection will be available later this year. Runway imagery available here. About SOJOS:SOJOS is an eyewear brand dedicated to empowering women through stylish and affordable sunglasses. Recognizing a gap between flimsy, low-cost frames and overpriced luxury options, SOJOS offers luxurious quality and trendy designs at accessible prices.Their mission goes beyond eyewear: SOJOS crafts styles that embrace every aspect of who you are—the good, the bad, and everything in between. Designed for meaningful moments, SOJOS eyewear helps individuals express their true, confident selves, making it an essential part of who they are.About Oceanus:Oceanus is on a mission to redefine swimwear and empower women. Designed with the intention of turning heads, each piece in the collection evokes a sense of self-expression to help women stand out and feel powerful. The brand exudes confidence through its unique textures without compromising on sustainability. Each piece is made from recycled, eco-friendly materials and hand embroidered. Oceanus reflects the confident attitude of 80s glamour evening wear which is a constant reference point for the brand.About PARAISO Miami Swim Week:PARAISO Miami Swim Week, widely known as Miami Swim Week, has been the epicenter of swim and resort wear for over 20 years. PARAISO has established itself as the unrivaled pinnacle of the swim and resort wear industry worldwide. In July 2018, PARAISO unveiled a brand new experiential festival that creatively united the world’s favorite fashion, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle brands through a roster of experiential events. The multi-day fashion fair is centralized in Collins Park and stretches across all of Miami Beach. PARAISO champions the core values of innovation, originality, and discovery through must-see events, imaginative activations, exclusive launches, runway presentations, and collaborations in design, music, wellness, art, and social media. In 2025, PARAISO Miami Swim Week is celebrating the launch of SIHOF: Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame, a dedication and celebration of the swimwear industry, its tastemakers, and trailblazers. The week's lineup of special events kicks off on Wednesday, May 28, and runs through Sunday, June 1, with a star-studded roster of top-tier talent, designers, and industry creators.

