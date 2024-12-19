SECNAV Carlos Del Toro visits NSA Bahrain

Del Toro had a series of engagements including meetings with key leaders, service members and government civilians, visiting various facilities and ships, and holding an all-hands call in the base gym.

“Thank you to each and every one of you for what you have done to serve our Navy, our Marine Corps, our Department of Defense and our nation,” said Del Toro. “You all had a choice to make when you were entering the work force and you chose to serve your country.”

During the all-hands call, Del Toro reflected on his time in service and praised the team. Additionally, he highlighted the CNO’s NAVPLAN, Navy retention and support, and encouraged Sailors and Marines to enjoy their time in service.

“I’m proud of our Sailors, Marines and Merchant Mariners who are serving aboard aircraft carriers, amphibious ships, cruisers, destroyers, combat logistics ships and watch floors in this critical region. You are American heroes!”

Before concluding the all-hands call, personnel were given the opportunity to ask questions about quality of life and quality of service opportunities.

Del Toro was sworn in as the 78th secretary of the Navy Aug. 9, 2021. In 1983, he joined the United States Navy as a surface warfare officer for 22 years before departing active duty to enter the private sector.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.