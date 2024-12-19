Submit Release
Navy Exchange Service Command Again Awarded for its Diverse Workplace

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was selected as one of the best organizations for Latinas to work in the United States by LATINA Style, Inc. NEXCOM has received this award for 13 consecutive years. NEXCOM ranked number 43 on the 2024 LATINA Style, Inc., report, up one from the previous year.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire NEXCOM Enterprise to ensure that we continuously foster an inclusive workplace that values diversity,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “Our nearly 13,000 associates across the globe reflect our Navy and nation’s diversity. And, I firmly believe our diversity is what makes our command such a great place to work.”

NEXCOM’s Human Resources Office is committed to hiring talented individuals with diverse backgrounds. Part of its strategy includes recruiting talent from educational institutions that serve Hispanic and Latino students. Further, NEXCOM maximizes Student Educational Employment Programs and internships at Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Finally, NEXCOM works with leading Hispanic and Latino focused organizations, like Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), and attends job fairs that are expected to attract a diverse audience.

NEXCOM will receive its award in May 2025 during LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

