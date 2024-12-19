Candace Lattin selected for district magistrate judge position in Barber ...

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Candace Lattin to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Barber County.



Lattin's new position will be effective on her swearing-in. She is the district magistrate judge in Barber County. Her term will expire January 13. She is also judge for the city of Medicine Lodge.



The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.



District magistrate judge appointment process



The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Barber County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Tracey Beverlin and Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; J.C. Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington.