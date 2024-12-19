Former Richmond County, Georgia, Deputy Pleads Guilty Federal Civil Rights Violation

A former Richmond County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges involving an assault on a jail detainee.

Dantavion Jones, 33, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to an information charging the officer with one felony count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law.

According to court documents, Jones was a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. On May 7, 2022, Jones was working with other deputies at Richmond County’s Charles D. Webster Detention Center to secure inmates who had caused flooding in a section of the jail. Jones deliberately removed the handcuffs of a compliant inmate, after which another officer proceeded to punch him. Jones pleaded guilty to failing to intervene or stop the assault on the inmate, who was not posing a threat to anyone at the time of the assault. Former deputies Daniel D’Aversa and Melissa Morello previously pleaded guilty for their involvement in the same incident.

A sentencing date will be set at a later time. Jones faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, along with substantial fines and restitution, followed by up to three years of supervised release upon completion of any prison term. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia and Acting Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke of the FBI Atlanta Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George J.C. Jacobs III for the Southern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Anita T. Channapati of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.