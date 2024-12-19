Romanian National Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison in Connection with NetWalker Ransomware Attacks Resulting in the Payment of Millions of Dollars in Ransoms

A Romanian man was sentenced today for his role in the NetWalker ransomware attacks to 20 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $21,500,000 and his interests in an Indonesian limited liability company and associated luxury resort property under construction in Bali, Indonesia — a business venture he financed with proceeds from the attacks. He was also ordered to pay $14,991,580.01 in restitution.

Daniel Christian Hulea, 30, of Jucu de Mijloc, Cluj, Romania, pleaded guilty in the Middle District of Florida to computer fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy on June 20. According to court documents, Hulea admitted to participating in a conspiracy to use a sophisticated form of ransomware known as NetWalker. NetWalker ransomware has been used to target hundreds of victims all over the world, including companies, municipalities, hospitals, law enforcement, emergency services, school districts, colleges, and universities. NetWalker attacks specifically targeted the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking advantage of the global crisis to extort victims. As part of his plea agreement, Hulea admitted to using NetWalker to obtain approximately 1,595 bitcoin in ransom payments for himself and a co-conspirator, valued at approximately $21,500,000 at the time of the payments.

Romanian law enforcement officers arrested Hulea in Cluj, on July 11, 2023, pursuant to a request submitted by U.S. authorities. Hulea was subsequently extradited to the United States pursuant to the extradition treaty between the United States and Romania.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida; and Special Agent in Charge Matthew W. Fodor of the FBI Tampa Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Tampa Field Office investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided valuable assistance in securing Hulea’s arrest and extradition. The U.S. Marshals Service transported Hulea from Romania to the United States.

Trial Attorney Sonia V. Jimenez of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carlton C. Gammons and Suzanne Nebesky for the Middle District of Florida prosecuted the case.