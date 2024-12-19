Celebrate the holidays with North Carolina's finest

RALEIGH – This holiday season, give the gift of local flavor. The N.C. Specialty Foods Association’s 2024 ‘Best in Taste’ award winners showcase the best of N.C. handcrafted goods perfect for gift-giving. From savory sauces to artisanal sweets, the competition celebrates small-batch producers from across the state for top honors.



“Our specialty food producers are not only crafting products that remind us of our past, but they’re also introducing us to new flavors that may very well become family favorites,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “When you buy local, you’re not just purchasing a product—you’re investing in a story, a farm, a small business and a tradition.”



The N.C. Specialty Foods Association received 184 entries for the 2024 ‘Best in Taste’ competition. Each entry was judged based on appearance, aroma, taste, texture and aftertaste to determine who would take home top honors in each category.



“Each year, our members submit the best of the very best for consideration,” said Scott Stephens, president of the N.C. Specialty Foods Association. “This competition showcases the passion, creativity and craftsmanship that define our industry. It’s an honor to celebrate these companies, and we hope you’ll make them part of your holiday table for years to come.”

Winners include:

The N.C. Specialty Foods Association is a volunteer organization providing its membership with educational, marketing and collaborative opportunities that promote their passion for culturally diverse and excellent specialty food products, while creating quality brand recognition. To find more local specialty foods near you, visit ncspecialtyfoods.org.

