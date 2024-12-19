For Immediate Release

December 19, 2024

Vermont’s Outdoor Recreation Economy Grows to $2.1 Billion in 2023

Green Mountain State maintains #2 ranking for outdoor recreation as part of GDP

Montpelier, Vt. – New data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reinforces outdoor recreation’s significant and growing impact on Vermont’s economy. In 2023, BEA found outdoor recreation created $2.1 billion in value added for Vermont, accounting for 4.8% of Vermont’s gross domestic product (GDP). This makes Vermont second in the country, behind only Hawaii, for the highest contribution to state GDP for the second consecutive year.

“Outdoor recreation is not just an integral element of our visitor economy, but it is baked into the Vermont experience enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,” says Commissioner Heather Pelham of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. “Vermont’s world-class outdoor recreation opportunities draw visitors to communities throughout the state and is a large part of the quality of life cherished by many who call Vermont home.”

Vermont’s strong outdoor recreation economy is rooted in small businesses all over the state, from gear manufacturers to bike rental and repair shops, to four-season resorts, guide services, retail stores, and lodging providers. According to BEA findings, in 2023 the highest economic contributor to Vermont’s outdoor sector was snow activities which include skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, dog mushing, tubing, and snow shoeing. Those activities contributed $220 million to Vermont’s GDP, up from $170 million in 2022. Other top contributors included RVing, game areas that include tennis and golf, and boating and fishing.

Other findings in the BEA report include:

Accommodation and food services grew 9% to $733.5 million

Retail sales increased 4.5% to $412.8 million

Outdoor goods manufacturing rose 15% to $135 million

Tour operations grew 8.1% to $41 million

“We are seeing widespread participation in biking and hiking activities as well as many new groups seeking experiences in the outdoors which led to steady bookings in 2023 for guiding services in all seasons,” says Rick Sokoloff, Owner and Operator of 4 Points VT based in Stowe.

Outdoor recreation also drives job creation and strengthens business in rural communities who rely heavily on activities to attract visitors. The BEA report found that employment in the outdoor recreation sector rose to 16,283 which is a 4% increase from 2022.

“We’ve made promising progress in supporting the development of the outdoor workforce,” says Kelly Ault, Executive Director of Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance (VOBA). “Continued investments in outdoor businesses are key to helping us develop equitable career pathways and lead a climate resilient sector. Making sustainability adaptations now positions outdoor businesses to maintain operations, products and experiences to visitors and Vermonters year-round.”

In 2017, Governor Scott identified outdoor recreation as an important economic driver in Vermont by establishing the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC). Since then, VOREC, with administrative support from the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR), has invested over $10 million in municipal and non-profit led projects in every county of the state to strengthen trails and other infrastructure like signage and parking areas, develop marketing plans, conduct research, and complete planning and community engagement to tie outdoor recreation to downtown centers and generate economic activity.

“We are celebrating the continued growth of Vermont’s outdoor recreation economy reflected in the data from BEA,” said Becca Washburn, Director of the Division of Lands Administration and Recreation within the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and Chair of the VOREC Steering Committee. “To ensure outdoor recreation continues to be a major contributor to Vermont’s economic success we cannot lose sight of much needed investments that strengthen and support the stewardship of our outdoor infrastructure and allow our outdoor recreation economy to adjust to a changing climate.”

VOREC is spearheading Move Forward Together Vermont as part of that effort. The initiative is a collaborative, inclusive, and data-driven effort designed to ensure the sustainability and continued growth of the state’s outdoor recreation economy.

Jackie Dagger, VOREC Program Manager shared, “We are working to keep the sector on its upward trajectory by aligning partners around fostering healthy and vibrant communities through outdoor recreation using priority actions that support stewardship, wellness and economic development.”

To find out more information about Move Forward Together Vermont visit: https://fpr.vermont.gov/move-forward-together-vermont

