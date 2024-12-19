New Jersey State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners Revokes License of Physical Therapist

Final Consent Order

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs today announced that the State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners (“Board”) has revoked the license of a North Jersey physical therapist who admitted to engaging in sexual relations with one patient and allegedly made inappropriate remarks to another.

Danny O. Steffens, who practiced in at least two facilities in Bergen County, agreed to the permanent revocation of his license to resolve allegations stemming from complaints filed by two female patients.

“Protecting patients from sexual exploitation at the hands of healthcare professionals is a commitment we take seriously,” said Attorney General Platkin. “The action announced today demonstrates our continued success in working with our professional licensing boards to investigate and remove sexual predators from our professional ranks.”

“Any sexual activity between a healthcare practitioner and a patient is an egregious exploitation of trust that violates the most basic rules of professional conduct and can cause long-lasting harm to the patient,” said Cari Fais, Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “We commend the Board for acting to protect the public by permanently revoking this individual’s license to practice in New Jersey.”

The matter was opened to the Board upon information that Steffens engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman identified in filed documents as “Patient #1” and made inappropriate comments to another woman identified in filed documents as “Patient #2.”

On October 22, 2024, Steffens appeared before the Board for an investigative inquiry to answer questions regarding the allegations. He admitted to having multiple sexual encounters with Patient #1 while treating her at a facility in New Milford, NJ. He also admitted to sending Patient #1 text messages and explicit photos of himself that were sexual in nature. Steffens testified to the Board that he did not remember whether he made inappropriate comments to Patient #2, whom he treated at a facility in Fort Lee, NJ.

The conduct that Steffens admitted to, and is alleged to have engaged in, if proven, would demonstrate that he engaged in gross negligence and gross malpractice which endangered the public health and safety; engaged in professional misconduct; and failed to comply with Board regulations pertaining to sexual misconduct.

Under the terms of the Consent Order filed on December 4, 2024, Steffens agreed to immediately retire his license to practice physical therapy in the State of New Jersey, with such retirement to be deemed a permanent revocation. Steffens is prohibited from re-applying for his license to practice physical therapy in New Jersey at any future time.

Investigators with the Enforcement Bureau within the Division of Consumer Affairs conducted the investigation.

The State was represented in this matter by Deputy Attorney General Daniel Evan Leef Hewitt, under the supervision of Section Chief Doreen A. Hafner, of the Professional Boards Prosecution Section, within the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Practice Group of the Division of Law.

Patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed healthcare professional in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 (toll free within New Jersey) or 973-504-6200.

