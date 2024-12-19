Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission December 2024

12/19/24

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its December 2024 meeting.

AI Strategic Plan

Amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Texas Department of Transportation is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to help make Texas roads safer and enhance mobility across the state.

TxDOT released its Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan, marking a significant step toward enhancing processes, policies and the responsible management of Texas' transportation investments through AI. The plan identifies key use cases and provides strategic recommendations to prepare TxDOT for the technological innovations that will reshape its operations. TxDOT engineers, IT experts, planners and multiple other employees across the state helped create these 230 use cases that will guide the department over the next three years.

Lease Agreement

The Commission voted to extend the lease on a plot of land near US 183 to an Austin nonprofit. The land is leased to The Other Ones Foundation, Inc., and used as an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The shelter, the Esperanza Community, was established to address homelessness on federal highways and improve the lives of those displaced by recent and upcoming construction on I-35.

In addition to renewing the lease to The Other Ones Foundation for $12 a year, the site will nearly double in acreage to allow the Esperanza Community’s transitional housing to expand. The Esperanza Community has so far helped 280 people move into stable housing.

Public Education Campaign

Commissioner Alvin New highlighted TxDOT’s new safety initiative, “Drive like a Texan.” The initiative taps into the pride and camaraderie of Texas values and reminds drivers to keep that friendliness while on the road. The positive and heartwarming perspective strives to educate the public about making safe driving decisions they can be proud of. Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe.

Texas Clear Lanes

TxDOT celebrated a ribbon cutting this month for the Loop 1604 and I-10 Interchange in San Antonio. The flyover is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion, which is a Texas Clear Lanes project. To date, Texas Clear Lanes is an $80 billion program working to address and relieve choke points on the most congested roads throughout the state.

Aviation

The Commission awarded 29 airports a total of $15.5 million in state and federal funding. The money will go towards capital improvement projects and to assist in the development and establishment of airports in Texas.

State Infrastructure Bank

The Commission awarded three loans from the State Infrastructure Bank:

The SIB Transportation Loan Program provides communities financial assistance from a revolving loan fund to meet infrastructure needs. The SIB currently has $256.5 million cash balance remaining, with 57 outstanding loans with a balance of $251 million.

Contracts

Commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $1.05 billion for 40 highway improvement projects and $21 million for 24 routine maintenance projects.

Administrative Rule

The commissioners voted to amend procedures in the Texas Administrative Code to include water supply or sewer service corporations to apply for financial assistance from the state for expenses related to relocation of utility facilities during highway improvement projects.