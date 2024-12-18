Manchin Speaks on Senate Floor to Celebrate Passage of Bill Naming of Blackwater Canyon Property for Patsye Crites

Washington, D.C. - Today, Senator Joe Manchin III (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, spoke on the Senate floor to celebrate the Senate passage of his bill to name approximately 2,700 acres of land along the Blackwater River in memory of Patsye Crites. The Senate agreed to the naming measure by unanimous consent late Tuesday.

This action comes after Chairman Manchin facilitated a deal between the Crites Family and U.S. Forest Service to purchase the scenic property for addition to the Monongahela National Forest so it can be enjoyed by the public for generations to come.

A video of Chairman Manchin’s floor speech is available here and his remarks as prepared are below :

Madame President,

Last night, the Senate passed a bill I sponsored with my friend, Senator Capito, to name a 2,700 acre parcel of land in the Monongahela National Forest after Mrs. Patsye Crites.

I want to thank my colleagues here in the Senate for agreeing to this bill, as well as express my support for the completing a land sale to put this land in hands of the Forest Service and preserve it for the public in perpetuity.

Earlier this year, the Forest Service reached an agreement with John Crites and his family to purchase their spectacular land along the Blackwater River.

It is one of the most beautiful pieces of property—you can see just one glimpse behind me—within an already popular area for hikers and outdoorsmen from across the country.

The purchase agreement for this property will be a huge win for the Mountain State and the nation by ensuring people are able to enjoy more of the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia, as well as support our booming tourism economy.

Let me take a moment to describe how this agreement and the naming came together.

This land was privately owned by John Crites, his family, and his wonderful wife of 54 years, Patsye.

The entire Crites family have been incredible stewards of this land and I can think of no better way to honor their work than to name the tract after Patsye, who truly loved the outdoors and this remarkable canyon, in particular.

Unfortunately, Patsye passed away in 2018. But she was an incredible West Virginian and represents some of the best qualities the Mountain State has to offer.

Patsye and John were leaders in responsible forestry and hardwood production in our state for more than 50 years.

Her business acumen, however, never came along with a hard heart. Everyone who met Patsye knew her as a gentle, warm and extraordinarily loving person.

Senator Capito and I, the Forest Service, and the local community all agree that this parcel should be named in Patsye’s memory.

I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to this exemplary West Virginian.

Once again, I want to thank my colleagues for agreeing to pass this bill, and I urge the House to follow our lead.

I want to especially thank the Crites family for making sure that generations to come will be able to visit the Patsye Crites Forest and enjoy it just as she did.

Madame President, I yield back.