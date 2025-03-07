Lee, Curtis Take On Biden’s Hydropower Restriction at Glen Canyon Dam

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and John Curtis (R-Utah), introduced the Basin Fund Preservation Act.

Citing protection of an endangered species, a federal decision was made last year to restrict hydropower generation at the Glen Canyon Dam. This led to higher energy costs for millions of people across Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and Nebraska. This bill ensures that these communities won't be unfairly impacted by rising energy costs by requiring federal agencies to sign an agreement that both sustains sufficient hydropower generation and supports conservation efforts under the Endangered Species Act.

“People in Utah and across the West depend on the Glen Canyon Dam for stable, low-cost electricity. Last year, the Biden administration recklessly limited hydropower generation at this site and increased energy costs for millions of people in the surrounding areas. The Basin Fund Preservation Act creates a plan to reverse these high energy costs while also supporting local conservation efforts,” said Chairman Lee.

“The Glen Canyon Dam has been a cornerstone of affordable, reliable energy for communities across the West, and we cannot allow bureaucratic decisions to undermine that stability. This bill ensures that we address environmental concerns while also protecting the hydropower that so many families and businesses depend on. By requiring federal agencies to work together, we can find solutions that don’t unfairly burden ratepayers or drain critical infrastructure funds. Western communities deserve a balanced approach—one that safeguards both conservation efforts and economic viability,” said Senator Curtis.

The Basin Fund Preservation Act is supported by the Utah Municipal Power Agency, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, American Public Power Association, and the Colorado River Energy Distributors Association.

“UMPA, which represents the Utah cities of Provo, Spanish Fork, Salem, Nephi, Manti and Levan, is very supportive of the Basin Fund Preservation Act,” said Utah Municipal Power Agency President & CEO Layne Burningham. “Senator Lee’s bill is a crucial step in ensuring affordable, reliable hydropower for millions across the West. By protecting the Basin Fund from being diverted for unrelated purposes, the bill safeguards the financial foundation that keeps hydropower costs low and infrastructure well-maintained. This is especially critical for municipal utilities that depend on stable, low-cost electricity. Preserving this fund helps sustain a clean, renewable energy source while supporting economic growth and energy security throughout the region.”

“Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) supports the Basin Fund Preservation Act and sincerely thanks Senator Lee for his leadership on this important issue,” said UAMPS Managing Director of Government Affairs Mike Squires. “The Colorado River Storage Project (CRSP) provides contract power to 228,253 end use customers served by UAMPS members. The additional non-hydropower flows anticipated by the Final SEIS Record of Decision would harm ratepayers and the Basin Fund. Senator Lee’s legislation is important to ensure that the Basin Fund remain solvent and that CRSP continue to provide affordable dispatchable and carbon-free power.”

“The Basin Fund Preservation Act will ensure that not-for-profit electric utility customers have a seat at the table in the establishment of an action plan to address the impacts of Reclamation’s decision to bypass hydropower generators. The American Public Power Association applauds Senator Lee for recognizing that increased costs to customers and the impact to grid reliability must be carefully considered in the action plan,” said American Public Power Association Senior Vice President for Advocacy and Communications and General Counsel Desmarie Waterhouse.

“The Colorado River Energy Distributors Association (CREDA) and its members appreciate and support Senator Lee’s leadership in introducing the Basin Fund Preservation Act. This is an important bill requiring the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) and Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), in consultation with members of the Glen Canyon Adaptive Management Work Group, to address critical questions related to a recently implemented Record of Decision (ROD) on the operation of Glen Canyon Dam. Specifically, the questions address impacts of an invasive fish species flow experiment at Glen Canyon Dam on the Upper Colorado River Basin Fund, hydropower production and grid impacts and the endangered humpback chub. These questions are critically important to understanding and making future operational decision, particularly in light of recent Executive and Secretarial Orders regarding American energy production. CREDA members are all non-profit utilities who provide essential electric services to millions of people in the West; experiments in the Colorado River Storage Project have direct and meaningful impacts on these utilities and the people they serve,” said the Colorado River Energy Distributors Association.

Background Information :

This bill ensures that federal agencies and stakeholders work together to:

Mitigate the loss of hydropower generation.

Protect the Colorado River Basin’s resources and ecosystems.

Balance energy production with species conservation.

The Senate passed an earlier version of this bill by unanimous consent in December 2024.

For bill text, click HERE and for the one-pager, click HERE.