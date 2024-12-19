Extended Informal Consultation Amongst ASEAN Member States on Myanmar, 19 to 20 December 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the Extended Informal Consultation amongst ASEAN Member States on Myanmar on 20 December 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The meeting, chaired by ASEAN Chair Lao PDR, is an important part of ASEAN’s efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar through the implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus and Leaders’ decisions.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 DECEMBER 2024