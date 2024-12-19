Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,239 in the last 365 days.

Extended Informal Consultation Amongst ASEAN Member States on Myanmar, 19 to 20 December 2024

            Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the Extended Informal Consultation amongst ASEAN Member States on Myanmar on 20 December 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The meeting, chaired by ASEAN Chair Lao PDR, is an important part of ASEAN’s efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar through the implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus and Leaders’ decisions.  

 

            Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 DECEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Extended Informal Consultation Amongst ASEAN Member States on Myanmar, 19 to 20 December 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more