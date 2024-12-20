Creators vs Destroyers: Uniting to Support Ukraine’s Creative Community

Proceeds from TShirt sales will support United Help Ukraine and partner organizations like Volonterska

A Collaborative Effort to Empower Ukrainian Artists Amid Conflict

As creatives, we have a responsibility to support one another especially in times of need.” — Marcos Hernandez, FPO Marketing

SAN ANTONIO, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a conversation between two creative minds— Texas-based creative director Marcos Hernandez of FPO Marketing and Max Burtsev of Arriba Advertising in Kyiv—has grown into a powerful initiative to uplift Ukraine’s creative community during one of the country’s darkest hours. The Creators vs Destroyers campaign connects Ukrainian artists, designers, and illustrators with opportunities for work and recognition, offering them a chance to rebuild through creativity.Driven by the collective effort of United Help Ukraine, Arriba Advertising, and FPO Marketing, Creators vs Destroyers aims to support displaced and struggling Ukrainian artists by creating an online platform where their talent can shine. Visitors to the website can hire Ukrainian freelancers directly or purchase T-Shirts that reflect the campaign’s theme of “creators vs destroyers.” All designs are contributed by Ukrainian artists, with proceeds going directly to support their work and livelihood.“The war has devastated so many aspects of life in Ukraine, including the creative industry. This campaign is not just about showcasing talent—it’s about giving people a chance to rebuild their lives through their art,” said Max Burtsev, founder of Arriba Advertising.The website features a growing collection of artwork that speaks to the resilience and creativity of Ukrainians. It also provides businesses and individuals around the globe with actionable ways to make a difference:• Hire Ukrainian Creatives: Businesses and individuals can connect with Ukrainian artists for freelance work, supporting their livelihoods while tapping into their exceptional talent.• Purchase Limited-Edition T-Shirts: Featuring original designs from Ukrainian artists, these shirts provide a tangible way to support the campaign, with proceeds directly benefiting the creatives behind the work.• Raise Awareness: Sharing the campaign’s mission amplifies its reach and ensures more opportunities for Ukrainian artists.“As creatives, we have a responsibility to support one another, especially in times of need,” said Marcos Hernandez, founder of Creators vs Destroyers and Executive Creative Director at FPO Marketing.“It’s an honor to stand alongside these incredibly talented individuals whose livelihoods have been threatened by war. This campaign isn’t just about helping—it’s about showing the world what we can achieve as a global creative community when we come together in meaningful ways.”To learn more, hire Ukrainian creatives, or purchase limited-edition artwork, visit https://creatorsvsdestroyers.com/

