US Military Aviation Leaders to Address Challenges in Recapturing Our Lost Combat Edge at 2025 Air Power Symposium

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top aviation professionals, military leaders, and industry experts to discuss the most pressing challenges and advancements shaping the future of U.S. military aviation at the 2025 Air Power Symposium to be held April 9-11 in San Antonio, Texas.The 3-day symposium is hosted by The Order of the Daedalians , a distinguished national organization of US military aviators dedicated to advancing airpower and aviation excellence.This year’s event features an impressive lineup of speakers, including senior Air Force, Army, Navy, and Space Force officials, defense analysts, and industry leaders. Discussions will cover critical topics such as:• The evolving global threat landscape, including insights on China and Russia• The role of emerging technologies like AI and autonomous systems in modern warfare• Collaborative combat aircraft and the future of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)• Reversing trends in U.S. airpower and restoring military aviation dominanceLockheed Martin is an official sponsor of the 2025 Airpower Symposium, underscoring the defense industry’s commitment to strengthening America’s air and space capabilities. For details, visit the Daedalians website at www.Daedalians.org ###About the Order of DaedaliansThe Order of Daedalians is a distinguished organization of US military aviators across the globe committed to inspiring and mentoring future generations of military pilots while advocating for the advancement of air and space power to protect national security.

