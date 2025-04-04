Whataburger Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Bold 'Orange Out' Airport Activation by FPO Marketing

Whataburger Orange Out at San Antonio Airport Whataburger shares the only bag you need at San Antonio International Airport Whataburger celebrates 75th anniversary with Texas size welcome to travelers

Hometown Brand Welcomes Fans at San Antonio International Airport During the Nation’s Biggest Men's College Basketball Weekend

San Antonio is Whataburger’s home court, and this campaign makes sure every fan feels that from the moment they land.” — Marcos Hernandez, FPO Marketing

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As San Antonio hosts the nation’s biggest weekend in men’s college basketball, hometown favorite Whataburger is celebrating its 75th anniversary in a bold, creative way, thanks to strategic thinking from agency partner FPO Marketing . Despite not being an official sponsor of the tournament—and facing a five-mile activation restriction around the event venue—Whataburger and FPO Marketing partnered to create a vibrant brand-welcoming experience right where thousands of fans begin their tournament weekend: San Antonio International Airport.Recognizing the challenge of official sponsorship restrictions, FPO Marketing designed a high-visibility campaign outside the restricted zone, effectively greeting visitors at a crucial first touchpoint as they de-plane and walk to the airport baggage claim. The full-court press activation includes:• A prominent 10-foot-tall Whataburger bag installation at baggage claim, boldly declaring “Bring Home the W” and “The Only Bag That Matters.”• Fully branded digital signage and pillar wraps throughout, immersing travelers in Whataburger’s iconic orange as soon as they step off the plane and travel through the airport.• Interactive promotional QR codes offering fans a free Whataburger when they download the brand’s app, effectively turning arriving visitors into engaged customers.“This activation is about celebrating Whataburger’s legacy with visitors from all around the country,” said Marcos Hernandez, Exec. Creative Director/ Group Managing Partner of FPO Marketing. “We saw this as a chance for our client to own the space in a way that reflects true Texas hospitality—fun, bold, and unmistakably local. San Antonio is Whataburger’s home court, and this campaign makes sure every fan feels that from the moment they land.”Through clever creative, timely placement, and a deep understanding of the brand’s cultural relevance, FPO Marketing builds delightful connections. The result is a celebratory, engaging, and clever campaign, highlighting both Whataburger’s enduring brand presence and FPO Marketing’s ability to pull off high-impact, disruptive ideas with purpose and precision.

