CURIO Awarded GAIN Voucher to Advance NuCycle® Waste Management

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CURIO has been awarded a GAIN Voucher for Q4/FY-‘25 by the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) Office to collaborate with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ( PNNL ) on characterizing the waste streams of its groundbreaking NuCycletechnology. This project marks a major step forward in CURIO’s mission to develop safe, efficient, and sustainable nuclear fuel recycling solutions.The NuCycleprocess is CURIO’s flagship innovation, designed to recycle spent nuclear fuel (SNF) from light-water reactors (LWRs). By leveraging advanced chemistries, NuCycleaims to reduce waste volume by up to 96%, enhance economic viability, and provide a pathway to closing the legacy LWR fuel cycle in the United States. The GAIN-supported project will focus on:1. Analyzing NuCyclewaste streams to determine their composition and classifications.2. Recommending suitable waste forms for safe sequestration.3. Developing waste management approaches for a pilot demonstration of NuCyclescheduled for 2027.Jacques Mosseri, a Mechanical Engineer at CURIO with expertise in materials science, will serve as Principal Investigator (PI) for the project. “I am thrilled to collaborate with PNNL on addressing critical challenges in nuclear waste management and recycling,” said Mosseri. The project will also leverage the expertise of Dr. John Vienna, a leading authority on nuclear waste management, and Mr. Jarrod Crum, an expert in waste form development. Together, CURIO and PNNL aim to create optimized waste processing strategies that improve performance and reduce costs for nuclear recycling facilities.“This award highlights CURIO’s dedication to driving innovation in nuclear technology to shape a sustainable energy future,” said Ed McGinnis, CEO of CURIO. “We are honored to work with PNNL and grateful to the GAIN Office for this opportunity to advance the NuCycleprocess, which addresses one of the industry’s most pressing challenges. This partnership underscores CURIO’s commitment to unleashing the full potential of nuclear energy while safeguarding the environment.”NuCycletechnology offers transformative benefits, including drastic reduction in nuclear waste volumes, enhanced disposal efficiency, production of advanced reactor fuel and valuable isotopes for medical and industrial use, and improved material control and proliferation resistance to bolster safety. By tackling waste management challenges, CURIO aims to reduce operational costs and support the development of scalable, environmentally responsible nuclear recycling solutions.About GAINThe Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) connects the nuclear energy community with the technical, regulatory, and financial resources needed to accelerate innovation. Through its voucher program, GAIN fosters collaborations between private companies and the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories to advance nuclear energy solutions.About CURIOCURIO is a forward-thinking company revolutionizing the nuclear energy landscape through its innovative NuCycletechnology. Dedicated to sustainability, CURIO aims to close the nuclear fuel cycle, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to a clean energy future.

