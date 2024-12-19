Variations of riskification: climate change adaptation in four European cities

This study explores the manifestations of riskification in climate change adaptation (CCA) across four European cities, examining the roles of actors, discourses, and tools. Through comparative analysis, it aims to delineate local riskification, identifying similarities and differences among the cases. Three intervening factors – ideational frameworks, organization of government, and actor networks – are assessed to comprehend the amplification or deceleration of riskification processes locally.

Findings reveal that ideational frameworks shape responses to climate change challenges within each case, while government organization influences CCA strategies and funding mechanisms. Actor networks play a pivotal role in shaping CCA efforts, including measurement, modeling, and monitoring. Despite commonalities, the analysis revealed that the intervening factors are further conditioned in each specific case, albeit in different ways, by aspects not initially considered: the influence of risk culture, risk memory, and technocratic governance in local CCA in each situation. These nuances produce variations of riskification that are locally distinct but equally depoliticize climate change risks, overshadowing broader societal implications and impeding transformative approaches. In particular, the dominance of riskified CCA approaches with technocratic characteristics and limited urgency may hinder innovative strategies required for addressing complex CCA challenges.