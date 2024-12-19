Research Associate – Sustainable Consumption and Production

SEI York﻿, based at the University of York, has a team of around 50 staff and a broad research profile working across key areas, including air quality and climate change, sustainable consumption and production (SCP), citizen science, and urban environments. The centre has a strong academic track record and an international reputation for producing highly credible evidence-based science-to-policy research with significant global impact.

Join SEI York as a Research Associate to contribute to cutting-edge research on the environmental and social impacts of trade and consumption. Be part of a globally recognized team shaping sustainable policies through impactful science and collaboration with initiatives like Trase, a leader in supply chain transparency. This is an exciting opportunity to advance sustainability goals in an inclusive, supportive, and internationally relevant research environment.

The role

As a Research Associate in the Sustainable Consumption and Production﻿ (SCP) team, you will play a vital role in assessing the international environmental and social impacts of trade and consumption activities, contributing to policy agendas and high-profile research outputs. This is an international recruitment with work visa sponsorship available, offering the opportunity to work in a globally recognized research environment.

Key responsibilities include:

Developing and applying quantitative models, including the Global Environmental Impacts of Consumption (GEIC) indicator ﻿ , which is an experimental UK national statistic and a component under the Convention on Biological Diversity post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

, which is an experimental UK national statistic and a component under the Convention on Biological Diversity post-2020 global biodiversity framework. Supporting data requests and maintaining robust documentation within established modelling frameworks.

Collaborating on the Trase ﻿ Initiative to bring transparency to high-risk agricultural supply chains.

Initiative to bring transparency to high-risk agricultural supply chains. Producing impactful research outputs through analysis, interpretation, and publications.

Engaging with emerging research frontiers and fostering collaborations across disciplines.

This role directly supports the SCP team’s research and development efforts, particularly in modelling the overseas environmental impacts of consumption and applying these findings in national-level policymaking. Working alongside a multidisciplinary and international team, you will contribute to innovative approaches that link science with actionable policy solutions.

Skills, experience & qualifications needed:

We are looking for a motivated and detail-oriented researcher with:

A PhD in Mathematics, Computer Science, or a closely related field (or equivalent experience).

Strong quantitative and computational skills, with proficiency in MATLAB or similar programming languages and the ability to adapt quickly.

Knowledge of a range of research techniques and methodologies, particularly quantitative and computational approaches.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills to engage effectively with internal and external collaborators.

A proven ability to carry out independent and collaborative research, with a track record of producing high-quality outputs.

Attention to detail, a collaborative ethos, and enthusiasm for the subject matter are essential, alongside a commitment to maintaining the highest standards in research.

Desirable qualifications include experience with supply chain models, hybrid multi-regional input-output approaches, or GIT/GITHUB version control.

Additional information

This role is eligible for work visa sponsorship, and we welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds.

SEI is an equal opportunity employer and we consider all applicants on the basis of qualifications and competencies regardless but not limited to race, national origin, religious beliefs, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and marital status. We are committed to ensuring diversity and equality within our organization and applicants from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.