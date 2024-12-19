Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of December 16, 2024
Education and the Workforce
On Tuesday, December 17, the House passed three Education and the Workforce Committee bills:
- S. 3448, Never Again Education Reauthorization Act of 2023
- S.1147, Jenna Quinn Law
- S. 5355, National Advisory Council on Indian Education Improvement Act
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security held a hearing entitled “Examining the Polar Security Cutter: An Update on Coast Guard Acquisitions.” In this hearing, members heard testimony from Vice Admiral Thomas Allan about the U.S. Coast Guard’s delay in building a new icebreaker and why it’s critical for us to catch up with our adversaries’ capabilities in the Arctic region.
House Administration
On Wednesday, December 18, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing titled “American Confidence in Elections: Prohibiting Foreign Interference.”
Judiciary
On Tuesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance held a hearing called "Oversight of the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division," to examine how the FBI's CJIS Division manages and maintains several data systems, including the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), and many others.
On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet held a hearing called "IP and Strategic Competition with China: Part IV – Patents, Standards, and Lawfare," to examine the role of standard essential patents (SEPs) in the strategic competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China (PRC), including recent developments with respect to international technical standards, SEP policies in the PRC and other jurisdictions, SEP licensing practices involving the PRC, the weaponization of courts and legal processes, and the impact on American innovators and businesses.
On Wednesday, December 18, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing called "Revisiting the Implications of the FACE Act: Part II," to examine the Biden-Harris Department of Justice's unequal application of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
Natural Resources
Rules
On Monday, December 16, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:
- H.R. 115, the Midnight Rules Relief Act (Biggs)
Select Committee on the CCP
On Tuesday, December 17, Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party joined Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), co-leads of the Committee’s Fentanyl Policy Working Group, to introduce bipartisan legislation that helps hold China responsible for the fentanyl crisis.
Veterans Affairs
On Tuesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Health held a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 214, the Veterans’ True Choice Act of 2023 (Steube)
- H.R. 3176, the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act (Biggs)
- H.R. 5287, the Veterans Access to Direct Primary Care Act (Roy)
- H.R. 8481, the Emergency Community Care Notification Time Adjustment Act of 2024 (Mast)
- H.R. 10012, To amend title 38, United States Code, to include eyeglass lens fittings in the category of medical services authorized to be furnished to veterans under the Veterans Community Care Program, and for other purposes (Maloy)
- H.R. 9924, the What Works for Preventing Veteran Suicide Act (Landsman)
- H.R. 8347, the Improving Menopause Care for Veterans Act (Brownley)
- H.R. 6333, the Veterans Emergency Care Reimbursement Act (Dingell)
- H.R. 10381, the Supporting Medical Students and VA Workforce Act (Takano)
- H.R. 10267, the Complete the Mission Act of 2024 (Bost)
