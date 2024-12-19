MSAR Government hosts dinner to welcome President Xi

MACAU, December 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, expressed his firm belief that, with the genuine care of President Xi Jinping and the steadfast support of the Central Government, the sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will lead the new-term Government and people from all walks of life in opening a new chapter in the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, enriched with Macao characteristics.

Mr Ho made the remarks during a speech delivered at a dinner hosted this evening by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government to welcome President Xi, his wife, and other members of a Central Government delegation visiting Macao.

The dinner, held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, was attended by about 600 dignitaries. They included chief members of the Central Government delegation; the Chief Executive-designate, Mr Sam, and his wife; Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; principal officials of the MSAR Government; members of the Executive Council; Legislative Assembly members; other MSAR Government officials; leaders of the Central Government’s representative offices in the MSAR; and members of the Macao society. Consuls-generals and honorary consuls in Macao and Hong Kong; representatives from international organisations; and representatives from the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) were also in attendance.

President Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday (18 December) the 25th anniversary celebration of Macao's return to the motherland, and in the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term Government of the MSAR.

In his speech at the dinner, Mr Ho said that as Macao celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, it was especially meaningful to have President Xi, his wife, Madame Peng, and other representatives from the Central Government visiting the city. This was a great and joyous occasion and a historic moment for the MSAR.

Over the past 25 years since Macao’s return to the motherland, with the steadfast support of the Central Government and the mainland authorities, as well as the concerted efforts from the MSAR Government and people across society, Macao has fully, faithfully, and resolutely implemented the principles of “One country, two systems”, “Macao people governing Macao”, and the city’s enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy, stated Mr Ho.

The MSAR Government has steadfastly upheld the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the MSAR, safeguarding the overall jurisdiction of the Central Government over Macao and the MSAR’s high degree of autonomy, as well as ensuring the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the country, while striving to achieve further progress in various areas, he added.

Over the past 25 years, Macao has maintained social stability and harmony, writing a vibrant chapter in the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, noted Mr Ho.

In the past five years, the fifth-term MSAR Government has comprehensively adhered to the important speeches and directives of President Xi. It has also implemented fully the principle of “patriots governing Macao”, marking a new orientation in the commitment to safeguarding national security. Through collective effort, the fifth-term MSAR Government has promoted appropriate economic diversification and achieved fruitful results, he said.

Macao has made progress in strengthening public administration services and enhancing governance and efficiency. The MSAR Government has implemented measures to protect and improve people’s livelihoods, creating a warm and harmonious home for the people of Macao. The Macao authorities have fully leveraged the MSAR’s unique strengths, supporting the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to promote Macao’s deeper integration into the country’s development pattern. The MSAR Government has also actively participated in the “Belt and Road” initiative, and explored further opportunities to advance Macao’s role as a platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries. The MSAR Government has made every effort to polish Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis, said Mr Ho.

The motherland is the staunchest supporter for Macao’s prosperity and stability, he added. Macao has always been “a pearl on the palm” of the motherland, and the wellbeing of the Macao compatriots will always remain at its heart.

Preferential policies for Macao have been regularly introduced by the mainland authorities to provide more opportunities, brighter prospects, and stronger impetus for Macao’s development. As a member of the great family that is the motherland, Macao must shoulder its responsibilities and break new ground as it embarks on a new journey in a new era, stated Mr Ho. Macao must make full use of its unique role and advantages, facilitate sustainable development, play a more significant role, and make greater contributions to advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, while pursuing a Chinese path to modernisation, he said.