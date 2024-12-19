Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person // Troy Pecor Jr.

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Troy Pecor Jr.(29) who was last seen on 12/14/2024. He is believed to be in the Richford / St. Albans Area.

 

There are no indicators that Pecor is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.

 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.

