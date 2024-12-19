NUJ condemns threats to journalists made by Dmitry Medvedev

The NUJ has condemned the remarks by Russian security council deputy head, Dmitry Medvede

The NUJ has condemned the remarks by Russian security council deputy head, Dmitry Medvedev describing editors at The Times as "legitimate military targets" over the newspaper’s coverage of the assassination of Igor Kirillov, the head the Russian army’s chemical weapons division.

An editorial piece that ran in the paper referred to the killing as “a legitimate act of defence” by Ukraine.

"Journalism plays a critical role in a democracy to inform citizens what is happening in the world," said general secretary Laura Davison.

"A free and independent media is critical in a democratic society and these threats undermine that and are designed to intimidate journalists and media organisations."



