Private Leverage Approved as a Lender in the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Program

We are honored to join the Texas MBDR Program and expand our impact in supporting micro-businesses during their times of greatest need.” — Malcolm Sykes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sykes Equity LLC, doing business as Private Leverage , is proud to announce its approval as a lender in the prestigious Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery (MBDR) Program. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s mission to provide impactful financial solutions and resources to underserved communities across the state.The Texas MBDR Program, established by the Office of the Governor, provides critical support to small and micro-businesses affected by disasters. By being approved as a participant, Private Leverage joins a select group of organizations authorized to deliver financial relief and capacity-building assistance, further empowering Texas’ entrepreneurial ecosystem.About the Texas MBDR ProgramThe Texas MBDR Program is a vital initiative aimed at enhancing disaster recovery and resilience for micro-businesses—those with 20 employees or fewer. Through a combination of grants, loans, and support services, the program ensures that small businesses can recover, rebuild, and thrive after natural disasters or economic challenges. For more information, visit Texas MBDR Program.Private Leverage’s Role in the MBDR ProgramPrivate Leverage will leverage its expertise in community development to extend lending solutions to businesses in need. The company’s commitment to sustainability positions it as a key partner in fostering economic recovery and development in underserved communities.Malcolm Sykes, founder of Private Leverage, shared his enthusiasm for this achievement: “We are honored to join the Texas MBDR Program and expand our impact in supporting micro-businesses during their times of greatest need. This approval reflects our dedication to empowering communities, fostering economic resilience, and driving sustainable growth.”About Private Leverage:Private Leverage specializes in innovative financial solutions designed to promote sustainability, equity, and community-driven growth. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is committed to fostering financial resilience and creating opportunities for small businesses to thrive.For more information on Private Leverage and its participation in the Texas MBDR Program, please contact:Malcolm SykesPhone: 281-706-4049

