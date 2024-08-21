Private Leverage Secures $100,000 Grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to Advance Green Lending Initiatives

Expansion of Private Leverage's green lending initiatives.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Leverage is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a $100,000 grant through the prestigious 2024 Capacity Building and Growth Grant (CBGG) program by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ( FHLB Dallas ). This grant is a significant recognition of Private Leverage’s commitment to sustainable development and its alignment with the mission of FHLB Dallas to foster affordable housing, small businesses, and community/economic development.The CBGG program was designed to increase the ability of non-depository Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to support these critical areas. Private Leverage's proposal stood out for its potential impact, particularly in addressing the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas effects in low-income communities.The grant will be utilized to expand Private Leverage’s green lending initiatives, focusing on under served communities. This effort will be carried out in partnership with Greenwave Partners Inc. , a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development and environmental stewardship. The collaboration aims to empower low-income communities by providing financial support for green projects that foster economic growth while mitigating environmental impact. By partnering with financial institutions and community organizations, Greenwave Partners Inc. works to advance green initiatives that benefit both people and the planet.“Receiving this grant is a monumental step forward for our organization,” said Malcolm Sykes, spokesperson for Private Leverage. “We are deeply committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and this grant will enable us to amplify our efforts in promoting sustainable development. We are grateful to FHLB Dallas and Unity National Bank for their support and belief in our mission.”As a committed champion for change, Private Leverage looks forward to sharing the progress and impact of this initiative with industry peers and the communities it serves; since inception, 100% of their loans were to minority-owned businesses.About Private Leverage: Private Leverage is a Houston-based financial institution dedicated to supporting economic growth and sustainability in marginalized communities. Through innovative lending solutions and strategic partnerships, Private Leverage aims to create lasting positive change, particularly in areas that have historically been under served. Private Leverage is a mission-driven lender committed to leveling the economic playing field for these communities. Since its inception in 2013, Private Leverage has remained steadfast in its dedication to serving borrowers overlooked by traditional lenders. In 2021, Private Leverage was awarded a Certified Development Financial Institution (CDFI) designation status.About Greenwave Partners Inc: Greenwave Partners Inc. is a publicly chartered 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to accelerating energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean energy investment in Houston, Texas. Greenwave specializes in innovative financing solutions for residential/commercial solar, energy storage, EV charging, and other renewable and energy efficiency projects. Our approach makes renewable energy projects more accessible and affordable, enabling businesses to reduce costs, achieve energy independence, and contribute to a sustainable future.

