CS Reconnects Lost Relationship and Generates New Sales in Taiwan

TransAgra International Inc. is a manufacturer of microbial fermentation products for agriculture.

As part of the company’s participation in ExporTech, a training program for businesses seeking international expansion, TransAgra reviewed their current distribution system. The company wanted to reconnect with a former distributor in Taiwan and was unsure about the best way to reengage them. They turned to the U.S. Commercial Service for assistance.

U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Des Moines reached out to CS Taiwan to request assistance and together the team decided to offer a virtual introduction service. They jointly organized the virtual introduction conference where the executives from both sides reconnected and decided to resume the distributor’s relationship.

“[T]he support of the U.S. Commercial Service was key to rebuilding this business relationship and to further development in the area … we are moving forward with many projects because of U.S. Commercial Service’s support and we will be contacting you regularly in the future. I cannot say enough good things about the service! You have helped us through some difficult times in this industry, and U.S. Commercial Service is a supportive entity for growth-minded companies like ours… . Thank you all so much for your great kindness to a small company like ours. We look forward to working with you for years to come!” - - Dr. Rebecca Quesnell, TransAgra

As a result, TransAgra shipped more than $18,000 to its distributor. In addition, TransAgra is working with their distributor on product registrations to expand their animal health line offerings in Taiwan’s livestock and pet industries. TransAgra is expecting several shipments a year with the original Taiwanese formulation for plants and soil, and will be expanding that to several hundred thousand dollars once they gain the required permit for the animal product lines.

