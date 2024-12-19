Illinois Company signs MOU in Saudi Arabia

Since 1995, PureLine has been dedicated to preserving and protecting the integrity of vital water resources and uses across the nation and around the world with careful research, state-of-the-art engineering and quality manufacturing of innovative chlorine dioxide generations technologies designed to disinfect water to exacting standards. Starting in 2007, PureLine made its first foray into the international market, and has experienced steady growth and continuous success.

The company’s unique focus on the purity and vitality of water sources ultimately led it to pursuing business opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). PureLine has seen great promise in the KSA marketplace for its Chlorine Dioxide Generator technology, including sparking the interest of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) – a government corporation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Due to the market interest, PureLine decided to pursue a business relationship with SWCC.

PureLine first reached out to the U.S. Commercial Service Chicago requesting assistance on a certification issue that was preventing their business relationship to move forward with SWCC. CS Chicago helped PureLine request assistance through the Advocacy Center (AC). The assistance from the AC successfully resulted in PureLine receiving proper certification. In addition, PureLine has received ongoing counseling support from CS Saudi Arabia and CS Chicago to establish a formal business agreement with SWCC.

“We would like to thank you again for the support you provided to PureLine. Without it, we could have been unable to proceed further with our business with SWCC… A huge part of this success can be attributed to the continuous support provided by the US commercial team. I aim to maintain our fruitful relationship with you and the US Department of Commerce in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.”

-Ammar Baibars, General Manager – MENA



Through the guidance, counseling, and direct support provided by CS Chicago and CS KSA, PureLine has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SWCC. This MOU provides a strategic foundation and general framework for bilateral cooperation between the two parties. It also paves the way for commercial arrangements and future contracts to be negotiated and formalized. This will allow PureLine to expand its presence and increase its revenues in KSA.