Trump, Gaza, and the future of US policy in the Middle East

The war in Gaza continues as the Biden administration nears its end, leaving President-elect Donald Trump with a vastly different Middle East from the one he inherited in his first term. Khaled Elgindy, Director of the Palestine & Palestinian-Israeli Affairs program at MEI, is joined by Tamara Kharroub and Daniel Levy to discuss Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, the fragile cease-fire talks, and the potential shifts in US policy with Donald Trump's return to the White House. What does this mean for Palestinians and Israelis, and how might the Trump administration reshape the future of the region?

