New Mexicans Urged to Visit FEMA Community Outreach

SANTA FE, New Mexico — FEMA Mitigation experts are available at Home Depot in Roswell, through Saturday, Dec. 21, to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild stronger and safer against disasters. FEMA encourages New Mexicans, especially those affected by the Oct. 19-20 storm and flooding in Chaves County, to make the most of this free assistance and learn how to reduce future risk. The FEMA specialists are also available at the Disaster Recovery Center in Roswell Mall. They will answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work. Days and hours at Home Depot, through Dec. 21 are:

Home Depot

2350 North Main St.

Roswell, NM 88201 Monday-Saturday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. DRC Roswell Mall next to Bath and Body Works

4501 North Main St,

Roswell, NM 88201 Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA Mitigation teams have engaged with 3,000 New Mexicans this year, providing support to communities impacted by storms, floods and wildfires. FEMA has Mitigation Specialists, through the Community Education and Outreach Program (CEO), available across multiple platforms to help you navigate repairs and rebuilds to reduce future damages due to natural disasters.

The FEMA Mitigation Helpline is open, free of charge, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This service is staffed with specialists who, if unavailable at the time of your call, will return the call within 24 hours. Call 833-336-2487 for help and advice.

If you need to update information for your application, or check the application status, visit disasterassistance.gov , use the FEMA mobile app , or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The FEMA Helpline is available 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Help is available in most languages.

For the latest information on New Mexico’s recovery visit fema.gov/disaster/4843. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.