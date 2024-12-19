Air quality permits for review, published 12/19/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Monroe County

Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America, Inc - AHI located at 1116 Highway 137, Eddyville

The application was submitted to operate their existing Prepared Feed and Feed Ingredients for Animals and Fowls, Except Dogs and Cats facility. The public comment period ends Jan. 18.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Clinton County

Guardian Industries, LLC, 300 South 5th Avenue East, DeWitt

Project No. 24-301, Permit No. 95-A-154-P6 (Melting Furnace) is being amended to revise testing requirements for federal PM and sulfuric acid mist. Public comment period ends Jan. 17.

Linn County

Vantage Corn Processors, LLC, 1425 60th Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids

This application was submitted to add non-denatured ethanol as an allowed product to be loaded out from the alcohol rail loadouts (EPs 450 and 451). There were no requested changes to the existing emission limits and the existing limit on denatured ethanol loaded out will remain the same but will now be the sum of denatured and non-denatured ethanol. The public comment period ends on Jan. 19.