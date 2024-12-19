Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,239 in the last 365 days.

DATCP Announces Appointment of Timothy Anderson as Administrator

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 19, 2024
Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov

Download P​DF

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced Timothy Anderson as Administrator of the Division of Agricultural Resource Management.

“Tim has more than 25 years of experience in protecting public health, managing public sector teams, and collaborating to meet regulatory requirements," said Romanski. “He is adept at administrative rule drafting, team building, and maintaining effective partnerships, and I look forward to working with him in his new role."

Anderson most recently served as the Director of the Bureau of Land and Water Resources within DATCP's Division of Agricultural Resource Management. Prior to that, he served as the Dairy Services Section Manager within DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety.

“I am excited to use my professional experience and knowledge to strengthen collaboration within the Division of Agricultural Resource Management, as well as the working relationships we have with our partners and stakeholders across the state," said Anderson. “Wisconsin is fortunate to have such a dedicated team of professionals at DATCP who work to cultivate healthy soil and water resources, preserve and protect agricultural land, regulate the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and monitor for invasive plant pests and diseases."

Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His first day as Administrator was December 2.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DATCP Announces Appointment of Timothy Anderson as Administrator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more