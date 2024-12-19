DATCP Announces Appointment of Timothy Anderson as Administrator

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 19, 2024

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced Timothy Anderson as Administrator of the Division of Agricultural Resource Management.

“Tim has more than 25 years of experience in protecting public health, managing public sector teams, and collaborating to meet regulatory requirements," said Romanski. “He is adept at administrative rule drafting, team building, and maintaining effective partnerships, and I look forward to working with him in his new role."

Anderson most recently served as the Director of the Bureau of Land and Water Resources within DATCP's Division of Agricultural Resource Management. Prior to that, he served as the Dairy Services Section Manager within DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety.

“I am excited to use my professional experience and knowledge to strengthen collaboration within the Division of Agricultural Resource Management, as well as the working relationships we have with our partners and stakeholders across the state," said Anderson. “Wisconsin is fortunate to have such a dedicated team of professionals at DATCP who work to cultivate healthy soil and water resources, preserve and protect agricultural land, regulate the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and monitor for invasive plant pests and diseases."

Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His first day as Administrator was December 2.

