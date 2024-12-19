New Zealand ’ s Prevar and Okanagan Specialty Fruits Announce New Global R&D Partnership

Neal Carter of OSF (L) and Tony Martin (R) of Prevar OSF Prevar Logo

New Zealand-based Prevar and Canada-based Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) are pleased to announce a significant new Research and Development partnership today.

This collaboration represents a shared commitment to using science and technology to create the next generation of apples and pears.” — Neal Carter

SUMMERLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Zealand-based Prevar and Canada-based Okanagan Specialty Fruits (OSF) are pleased to announce a significant new Research and Development partnership today. This collaboration will focus on advancing innovative breeding technologies for apples and pears to address the evolving needs of growers, consumers, and the environment globally.The multi-year initiative will leverage cutting-edge tools such as genome editing to enable a fast and more precise focus on specific traits, to develop cultivars with improved pest and disease resistance, reduced food waste, and enhanced nutritional benefits.Both Prevar and OSF bring complementary strengths to the table. OSF is known as a pioneer in fruit innovation using biotechnology, based on their proven ArcticApple platform, while Prevar brings to the partnership, access to world leading genetic material as well as a proven track record of commercial success with products like PremA96 – a category defining snack apple which was branded as Rockit™, and PIQAinterspecific pears, a world first in pear category innovation.A key element of this partnership is the involvement of Plant & Food Research , Prevar’s long-standing strategic partner and New Zealand’s apple and pear breeding institute.Together with Plant & Food Research, the partnership will combine technological innovation, scientific rigor, and commercial expertise to drive meaningful advancement of the industry.The agreement, formalized at the world’s largest apple trade show ‘Interpoma’ in November 2024, marks the beginning of this collaboration, which will commence in January 2025. The first pre-commercial products from this initiative are expected to be available in 2029.“Our partnership with OSF and Plant & Food Research is a milestone in our mission to bring innovative and sustainable solutions to the apple and pear industries,” said Tony Martin, Chief Executive of Prevar. “Together, we’re combining decades of expertise and bold new technologies to develop cultivars that address key challenges while creating exciting opportunities for growers and consumers.”Neal Carter, Founder and CEO of Okanagan Specialty Fruits, added, “We’re excited to work alongside Prevar and Plant & Food Research in this groundbreaking initiative. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to using science and technology to create the next generation of apples and pears that will transform our industry and create new opportunities for growers and consumers.”“OSF’s experience in commercialising apples developed using biotechnology will provide valuable insights should New Zealand regulations and sentiments towards these technologies change,” says Professor Richard Newcomb, Chief Scientist at Plant & Food Research. “We are looking forward to working alongside OSF and Prevar to better understand how we can apply our gene discovery research in this new and fast-changing commercial setting. This in turn will help us support New Zealand’s horticulture sector in making decisions on how they could apply this to future-proof the sector.”

