PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Nick Dunlap Set to Return to The American Express®

Defending champion and PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, Nick Dunlap Nick Dunlap, 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Nick Dunlap, The American Express® Defending Champion

Defending Champion to Face PGA Tour’s Top Players in 2025 Tournament, January 13th-19th

We are thrilled to welcome back Nick Dunlap as both the defending champion and the Rookie of the Year,” — tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Dunlap, who was recently named The 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, has committed to defending his title at The American Express® , which takes place January 13th-19th at PGA WEST’s Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club. Tickets are now available at www.theamexgolf.com/tickets/ Dunlap made history this past January by winning The American Expressas an amateur. The victory marked the first time in 33 years that an amateur had won a PGA Tour event and it was also the first time an amateur had ever made the cut at The American Express. For the 2025 event, Dunlap joins a competitive 156-player field that includes top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, No. 2-ranked Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and 17-year-old Blades Brown.“We are thrilled to welcome back Nick Dunlap as both the defending champion and the Rookie of the Year,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. “This award is much deserved and is a testament to both his extraordinary talent and the excitement he brings to our tournament.”The 20-year-old from Huntsville, AL, had a very successful career as an amateur, winning both the U.S. Amateur (2023) and U.S. Junior Amateur (2021). Dunlap finished his impressive amateur career as the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.Starting the year as a sophomore at the University of Alabama, Dunlap earned his first tour victory with the win in La Quinta. He then accepted his PGA TOUR membership and added to his historic season with his second win at the Barracuda Championship. He became the first player in PGA TOUR history to win both an amateur and as a professional in the same season.“The win at The American Expresswas nothing like I’ve ever felt before,” said Dunlap. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to come back and defend my title. This course will always hold a special place in my heart.”Dunlap by the numbers:● 2 PGA TOUR wins: The American Expressand Barracuda Championship● Due to his amateur status, he was ineligible to receive the $1,512,000 prize money after winning at The American Express, which went to runner-up Christian Bezuidenhout● First Amateur to win a PGA TOUR event since Phil Mickelson in 1991● Was ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before turning pro● First amateur player to have won the U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Amateur, and a PGA Tour event● First player in TOUR history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same season● Earned 2024 PGA TOUR membership by winning The American Express on a sponsor exemption***ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESSFounded in 1960, The American ExpressGolf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. Held annually at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club, the tournament showcases exceptional talent while supporting local charities through various initiatives. Since its inception, the event has generated over $66 million in charitable contributions. Past champions include inaugural winner Arnold Palmer, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Fred Couples, and the 2024 champion Nick Dunlap — the first amateur to win the event and the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Follow The American Expresson Facebook ( www.facebook.com/theamexgolf ), X (@TheAmexGolf), and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf). Visit www.theamexgolf.com for more information.ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.ABOUT PGA TOURBy showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.###

