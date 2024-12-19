DPH Offers Toy Safety Tips to Prepare for Holiday Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 19, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As the holidays approach, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reminding parents that paying attention to toy safety is always in season. Happy holidays start with keeping family and friends safe from common toy-related injuries.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2023 there were 10 toy-related deaths among children 14 years and younger, and an estimated 231,700 toy-related injuries for all ages.

“During this joyful holiday season of family time and gift giving, we all need to remember to be safe,” said Kevin Poore, Director of Safe Kids South Carolina. “Remember to check the label and avoid toys that can shatter easily or may be dangerous if pulled apart and ingested.”

Adults need to be aware that certain toys that are high tech or popular are inappropriate for some age groups. Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries, especially for children between the ages of 0-14.

Here are Safe Kids Worldwide’s top tips about toy safety:

Consider your child’s age when purchasing a toy or game. Read the instructions and warning labels to make sure the toy is just right for your child. Check to make sure there aren’t any small parts or other potential choking hazards before you settle on the perfect toy. Separate toys by age and keep a special eye on small game pieces that may be a choking hazard for young children. Toys intended for older children may pose a risk to younger, curious siblings. Use a bin or container to store toys when playtime is over. Make sure there are no holes or hinges that could catch little fingers.

Additionally, some toys, especially those that are imported or are antique toys, and toy jewelry may contain lead. Do not let children play with recalled toys, toys manufactured before 1978, and vintage and antique products that may contain lead-based paint and discourage children from chewing on plastic toys.

Bikes, roller skates, scooters, skateboards and other wheeled, ride-on toys are also popular holiday gifts. Parents should ensure that children always wear a properly fitted helmet when riding these devices. Safe Kids Worldwide offers additional safety tips for riding on its website, as nearly 50 children visit emergency departments with an injury related to bikes, scooters, skates or and skateboards every hour.

Large outdoor equipment, like trampolines and playgrounds, can also increase injury risk. Parents should always read instructions and directions in advance and ensure children use active equipment in the safest way possible, as recommended. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends children under 6 never use trampolines and that only one child jumps on a trampoline at a time.

For more information on trampoline safety and helmet safety, visit the AAP website at healthychildren.org. For more information on toy safety, visit the Safe Kids Worldwide website.

###