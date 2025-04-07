DPH Celebrates National Public Health Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The week of April 7-13 marks the 30th anniversary of National Public Health Week. The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is celebrating the state’s progress in the field of public health while highlighting the need for continued efforts to improve the health and well-being of everyone in South Carolina.

Each April, National Public Health Week is observed to recognize public health contributions and address key health issues. The theme for this year’s observance is “It Starts Here,” emphasizing the idea that public health starts with each of us making a difference in our homes and communities.

Public health protects and improves the health of people and their communities. This work is achieved through partnerships and joint efforts by public and private organizations, communities and individuals. Each contribution is vitally important and helps create a ripple effect that can make South Carolina a healthier place to live.

“Public health is about creating the opportunity for everyone in our state to live their healthiest life,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “At DPH, we have made a concerted effort to hear from our state’s residents and ensure our programs reflect their thoughts, ideas and needs. This includes increasing our outreach and engagement efforts to community- and faith-based organizations, local governments, and other stakeholders across the state. Thanks to the work of our talented and dedicated staff, partners and communities, we have made great progress in turning the needle on health outcomes in South Carolina.”

In the United Health Foundation’s 2024 Health Rankings Annual Report, South Carolina ranked #37, achieving its highest statewide health ranking since the report was first launched in 1990. South Carolina has steadily improved in the statewide health ranking since 2017, when the state was ranked #44.

“While our advancement in the nation’s public health rankings shows South Carolina’s health is trending in the right direction, we recognize that more work remains,” Simmer said. “DPH is committed to continuing to work with our partners to improve the state of health in South Carolina. Together, we can make South Carolina the healthiest state in the nation.”

DPH continues to look to the future of public health in the state, including:

Deploying three new mobile health units in May across the state, including in rural areas. These are essentially “health departments on wheels” taking our services to the public, making it easier for people to access our services where and when they need.

Preparing to release the latest State Health Improvement Plan, which was developed in collaboration with over 60 stakeholder groups across the state. It will lay out an evidence-based plan to continue improving the health of the people of South Carolina.

Working to mark the opening of a new state-of-the-art public health and environmental lab in 2026. Key features of the new lab include an increased capacity to respond to chemical or biological public health emergencies and increased capacity for newborn screenings and infectious disease surveillance.

“DPH’s work touches the lives of all South Carolinians,” Simmer said. “We could not accomplish all that we do without the dedication and service of our employees. Public Health Week gives our agency the opportunity to reflect on the positive steps we’ve taken to improve the health of so many South Carolinians while looking ahead at what we want to accomplish moving forward.”

If you are interested in joining DPH’s team of professionals who are a passion for making a difference in the health of our state, visit dph.sc.gov/careers.

