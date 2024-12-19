ACM and Terbine Developing a Platform for EV Interoperability Testing

The Number of Automakers and Charging Equipment Suppliers is Enormous

The First Industry-Wide System For Automakers and Charging Equipment Suppliers To Test New Software Updates Before Releasing To The Field

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Center for Mobility (ACM) and technology provider Terbine have joined forces to provide a powerful AI-enabled system that will give automakers and EV charging equipment manufacturers the ability to test interoperability whenever they are preparing new software updates for release. The data management analytics platform, or DMAP is being partially funded through a federal grant and is intended to benefit the entire industry.“The DMAP system will provide a mechanism for both OEMs and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) manufacturers to collect data and insights to drive optimization and improvements in EV charging capabilities impacting the industry,” said Reuben Sarkar, ACM CEO. “With over-the-air (OTA) software updates on both the vehicle and charging equipment sides becoming commonplace, the need for advance interoperability testing in a broad matrix of combinations is growing evermore critical for EV adoption to move forward smoothly.”The DMAP is being built upon the Terbine Data Exchange Platform or TDEP and will be capable of aggregating, anonymizing, analyzing, and reporting on trends stemming from testing. Results from tests will be made available to participants to inform any corrective actions required prior to releasing software updates to vehicles or charging units, as appropriate.“Together with ACM we are creating a first-of-its-kind interoperability system that the EV ecosystem needs to progress rapidly,” said David Knight, Founder and CEO of Terbine. “Often when drivers are unable to charge it’s due to compatibility problems caused by software onboard the vehicle or inside the charger. By leveraging AI we are able to dramatically expand the scope and speed of testing for all players who participate.”ACM will be the focal point for testing activities including both onsite at their facility in Michigan as well as virtually for remote participants. The goal of the combined effort is to establish the primary interoperability hub for the entire EV industry. It will first be showcased at events starting in the second quarter of 2025.

