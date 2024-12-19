FHP Conducts Massive Multi-Agency Public Safety Operation on US-19

December 19, 2024

~100 miles of roadway, 11 law enforcement agencies, eight hours, nearly 900 traffic stops ~

TAMPA, Fla.– Yesterday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), along with 11 other agencies, which included Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD), Clearwater Police Department (CPD), Largo Police Department (LPD), St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD), New Port Richey Police Department (NPRPD), Port Richey Police Department (PRPD), Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) participated in a multi-agency public safety operation.

The operation, which covered 100 miles of US-19, was highly successful due to the teamwork and efforts of everyone involved. This marks the second successful collaboration among the agencies dedicated to reducing dangerous driving behaviors in the community. The first operation, conducted in August, was also a great success and reinforced the commitment of local law enforcement to address speeding, aggressive driving, and driving under the influence.

The results of the speed enforcement operation are as follows:

Total Traffic Stops: 893 (232 were speeding citations)

Total Citation and Arrests: 488

Total Physical Arrests:9

Total DUI Arrests: 4

Total Warnings: 475

The collaborative efforts of all agencies involved emphasize the importance of community safety and demonstrate the effectiveness of teamwork in addressing critical traffic safety issues. It is crucial to remain vigilant against dangerous driving behaviors as we move forward. The success of this operation serves as a reminder of the positive impact that such initiatives can have on promoting safer roads for our community. We look forward to continuing this multi-agency partnership to ensure the well-being of all motorists traveling Florida roads. To view highlights from the operation click here.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.