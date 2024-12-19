Updated guidelines aim to prevent first strokes

News Release

Dec. 19, 2024

Minnesota could save lives and Minnesotans could avoid an estimated 10,000 strokes per year through stroke prevention efforts, according to recently updated national stroke prevention guidelines.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain suddenly stops. This can lead to brain damage, which can cause long-term disability or even death.

However, up to 80% of strokes may be preventable, according to newly updated guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Stroke Association (ASA). These guidelines emphasize the importance of healthy lifestyle behaviors and screening for risk factors to help prevent first strokes.

The “2024 Guideline for the Primary Prevention of Stroke” replaces the 2014 version and is a resource for clinicians implementing prevention strategies for people with no prior stroke history.

The new guidelines:

Recommend screening for risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, high blood sugar and obesity.

Highlight women’s unique stroke risk factors, including endometriosis, pregnancy complications and early-onset menopause.

Address the role of weight loss drugs like glucagon-like protein-1 (GLP-1) in reducing stroke risk.

Consider how social determinants of health, such as economic stability, education, neighborhood, social and community context, access to health care and structural racism impact stroke risk.

“These new guidelines fit well with Minnesota’s ongoing stroke prevention efforts and provide a good opportunity for us to highlight the opportunities we have as people and institutions to prevent those first strokes from ever happening,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

Each year in the U.S., over 600,000 people have a first stroke. Stroke is currently the fifth leading cause of death in Minnesota. In 2021, over 2,300 Minnesotans died due to stroke.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in Minnesota. The Minnesota Stroke Program is committed to reducing the burden of stroke in the state through raising stroke awareness in the community, providing continuing education to health care providers and working to improve the entire system of care for stroke patients.

Healthy lifestyle behaviors

The new national guidelines and Minnesota’s 2035 Plan to address cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes highlight lifestyle behaviors that can help reduce stroke risk.

MDH works with partners across the state to help communities and people make healthy lifestyle changes. The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) supports community-driven strategies to expand opportunities for active living, healthy eating and commercial tobacco-free living. By partnering with health care systems and community partners across the state, MDH also supports the Diabetes Prevention Program, Self-monitored Blood Pressure Education and other programs that help Minnesotans incorporate healthy habits into their life.

These behaviors are detailed in the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, which include:

Healthy eating.

Physical activity.

Quitting tobacco.

Adequate sleep.

Healthy weight.

Controlling cholesterol.

Managing blood sugar.

Managing blood pressure.

The new guidelines recommend:

A Mediterranean diet, which has been shown to reduce the risk of stroke.

At least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity.

Screening patients for sedentary behavior (a confirmed risk factor for stroke).

Know the signs

Timely treatment can decrease the chance of disability and death after stroke. The abbreviation B.E. F.A.S.T. is a useful tool to recognize the warning signs of stroke and when to call for help:

B: Balance loss

E: Eyesight change

F: Facial drooping

A: Arm weakness

S: Slurred speech

T: Time to call 9-1-1

Care starts in the ambulance. Minnesota stroke hospitals are prepared and ready to treat stroke.

