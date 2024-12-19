West Virginia Department of Health Announces Expansion of Whole Blood Program

The West Virginia Department of Health’s (DH) Office of Emergency Medical Services is proud to announce significant updates and continued success in the statewide efforts to advance emergency medical care. Under Governor Jim Justice’s leadership, West Virginia is the first state to implement comprehensive statewide protocols for administering whole blood on ambulances. This pioneering initiative has already demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in saving lives and improving trauma care outcomes.

Since the program’s launch, Cabell County EMS has led the state in providing whole blood transfusions in the field since November 2023. Harrison County joined this vital effort in March 2024, and their contributions underscore the life-saving impact of the program.

“Our commitment to expanding this life-saving program is unwavering,” said DH Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “We are actively working to extend the availability of whole blood transfusions to more counties with the goal of achieving statewide coverage.”

To date, a total of 21 units of whole blood have been administered to 16 patients statewide who were able to make it to the hospital for lifesaving treatment. Whole blood transfusions significantly increase survival rates for trauma patients by rapidly restoring blood volume and enhancing clotting function. Severe bleeding is one of the leading causes of trauma-related death, and early stabilization is critical to saving lives.

The program continues to expand across the state. Currently, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) and Charleston Fire Department (CFD) are in the final stages of implementing their programs. Camden Clark Ambulance Service is at the beginning stages of development, while Mineral County has acquired the necessary equipment and is working to implement the program with the assistance of WVU Medicine.

“Thanks to these advancements, patients are receiving critical care in the field that significantly improves their chances of survival,” said Joseph Ratliff, Director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services. “All patients who received whole blood transfusions in the field have successfully reached hospitals where they could receive definitive care.”

To ensure the program’s success, the Department of Health has conducted extensive education and training across the state’s EMS regions, equipping paramedics with the skills necessary to manage complex trauma situations effectively.

The program’s success is made possible by the generosity of blood donors across the state. Blood donations remain critical to sustaining and expanding the whole blood program. West Virginians are encouraged to donate blood through the Red Cross to support these life-saving efforts. To make an appointment to donate blood, please visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



