N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet Jan. 8-9

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of Department of Environmental Quality’s Archdale Building in Raleigh Jan. 8-9. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Committee meetings will be held Jan. 8.

The full commission meeting will be held on Jan. 9.

Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=me7ca424673b0b75dac53715a658082ae

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2431 029 4263

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m767e397aa894585f95a53249dd2078b0

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2436 058 0254

Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll