DEQ awards $3.6M for stream restoration, water management, recreation

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) has awarded more than $3.6 million in grants to support stream restoration, water-based recreation and water management projects across North Carolina.

The total included $2.9 million in grants awarded to 13 local governments through the Water Resources Development Grant program state and local projects fund. In addition, DWR awarded another $703,416 to support two stream restoration projects on agricultural lands through a cost-sharing program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

“These grants support stream restoration, address stormwater and flood resiliency and improve access to our state’s valuable water resources,” said DEQ Secretary Mary Penny Kelley. “The impacts of Hurricane Helene have underscored how important projects like these are for our communities and our natural resources.”

The grant awards can be used for stormwater control measures, including for drainage and flood control; stream restoration projects, including shoreline stabilization and dam or aquatic barrier removals; and to boost access to water-based recreation resources through construction of greenways near waterways, park development or water access sites. Additionally, this program provides grants for feasibility studies that support these three eligible categories of projects.



The following projects were approved for funding:



State and Local Grant Awards

Mitchell County Soil and Water Conservation Service, Bakersville Creekwalk Extension and Phase III Restoration, $500,000

Durham Soil and Water Conservation District, Eagle - UTs to Ellerbe Creek Stream Restoration Project, $200,000