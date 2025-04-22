DEQ Secretary Wilson celebrates Earth Day and DEQ’s work to protect the state’s air, land and water

Today, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Secretary Reid Wilson celebrated Earth Day and the work DEQ does every day to protect North Carolina’s air, land and water.

"I admire the people across North Carolina who are spending Earth Day working and volunteering within their communities to build a healthier environment," said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. "We’re all in this together as we work to create a future with clean water, clean air and healthy lands for everyone in our beautiful state."

Secretary Wilson joined Governor Josh Stein and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pam Cashwell at Eno River State Park in Durham to celebrate Earth Day. They toured the park and discussed the importance of protecting the environment.

Secretary Wilson joined DEQ Division of Waste Management staff this morning for a stream clean-up event at Apollo Heights Park in Raleigh. Secretary Wilson and staff picked up litter along a portion of Walnut Creek.

Throughout the week, DEQ staff are participating in community service events to celebrate Earth Day, including stream cleanups and community garden volunteering. To find an Earth Day week event near you, visit deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/earth-day-2025.

DEQ plays a critical role in benefitting North Carolinians in every corner of the state. DEQ works to safeguard the state’s air, land and water to protect the health and prosperity of all North Carolinians, in communities large and small across all 100 counties. For more information on DEQ’s work, visit deq.nc.gov.