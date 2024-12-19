Markham Board of Trade Welcomes Andy Kovacs, Moments of Truth Insurance Services, as the 2025 Breakfast Series Sponsor

Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services and the Breakfast Series Sponsor, delivers insights during the Markham Board of Trade Breakfast Networking event. Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services and Breakfast Series Sponsor, shares a laugh with Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti during the Markham Board of Trade Breakfast Networking event. Chris Collucci, President and CEO of the Markham Board of Trade, shakes hands with Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services and Breakfast Series Sponsor, at the Markham Board of Trade Breakfast Networking event. Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti presents Andy Kovacs, President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services and Breakfast Series Sponsor, with a certificate of recognition during the Markham Board of Trade Breakfast Networking event.

I’m excited to keep contributing to our vibrant business community, helping business owners build financial resilience and security as strong as the community we share” — Andy Kovacs

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Markham Board of Trade (MBT) is proud to announce Sun Life Advisor and President of Moments of Truth Insurance Services , Andy Kovacs, as the official 2025 Breakfast Series Sponsor. This continued partnership underscores Andy’s unwavering commitment to Markham’s thriving business community.MBT’s Monthly Breakfast Networking series remains as a key networking and learning community event for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community business leaders across Markham.Where else can you meet new business prospects, share insights, and enjoy a hearty breakfast in a room full of engaged professionals – all before heading back to work by 9:30 AM?These monthly events offer a dynamic environment to forge valuable connections, discover new opportunities, and stay informed on topics that drive local business success. “I’m excited to keep contributing to our vibrant business community, helping business owners build financial resilience and security as strong as the community we share.” said Andy Kovacs.Chris Collucci, President and CEO of the Markham Board of Trade, welcomed the continued partnership, stating: “We are delighted to have Andy Kovacs and Moments of Truth Insurance Services back as our Breakfast Series Sponsor for 2025. Andy’s vision and expertise bring tremendous value to our members and community events, and his ongoing support helps drive the success of our breakfast events.”For more information and to register for the 2025 Breakfast Networking events, visit www.markhamboard.com About Andy Kovacs:If you’ve ever wondered how to make the most of available tax strategies — or ensure that you and your business are financially prepared for a health crisis — you need to know Andy Kovacs. Andy prepares business owners and their families for these financial security moments of truth, so they don’t spoil your dreams. In the past 20 years, Andy has arranged some 250 million dollars of financial security to provide families income, pay off loans and mortgages, educate kids, pay tax at a discount, and get business owners and their families more money out of retained earnings tax-free. His expertise has been featured in The Globe and Mail, Cottage Life magazine, and on CTV and 640 Toronto Radio.About the Markham Board of Trade:The Markham Board of Trade is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of businesses in Markham, and the surrounding areas. It provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business support, helping local businesses thrive, and contribute to the economic growth of the community.

