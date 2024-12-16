34th Annual Business Excellence Awards: Markham Board of Trade Recognizes Top Businesses of 2024

Miriam Bisnauth, Chair of the Markham Board of Trade Board of Directors, delivers a speech at the 2024 Business Excellence Awards. Award recipients pose with Mayor Frank Scarpitti at the 2024 Business Excellence Awards, celebrating excellence in Markham's business community. City of Markham representatives share a moment of applause and conversation at their corporate table during the 2024 Business Excellence Awards. Mayor Frank Scarpitti presents the Anthony Roman Award to Marcia and Todd Finlayson at the 2024 Business Excellence Awards, celebrating their outstanding contributions to the Markham community. Guests enjoy live music and a festive ambiance at the 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala, a night celebrating excellence in Markham's business community.

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Markham Board of Trade (MBT), Markham's local Chamber of Commerce, proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of local businesses at the 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards held at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites Conference Centre & Spa. This prestigious event brought together the city’s most influential business leaders, innovators, and community champions to honor the best in Markham's business community.Markham is home to over 10,680 businesses, and as the largest municipality in York Region, Markham is a centre for innovation and growth, with one of Canada’s most vibrant and dynamic economies. Among this community, the Business Excellence Awards proudly spotlight this year’s top recipients, recognizing their leadership, success, and contributions to the community.2024 Business Excellence Awards Recipients:Business Employer of Excellence: WEINS Auto Group (Sponsored by Hyundai)Community Relations & Cultural Enrichment: The Centre for Dreams (Sponsored by Bell)Entrepreneurship: Brother Seafood King Inc. (Sponsored by TD Bank)Food Service & Hospitality: Duo Pâtisserie & Café (Sponsored by Classic Group of Companies)Global Business Excellence: LearnFormula Inc. (Presented by MBT)High Quality and Service: ESET (Sponsored by RBC)Innovation: Virotek Biosciences Inc. (Sponsored by Don Velley North Lexus)Women-Led Business: Universal Health Hub (Sponsored by Scotiabank)Donald Cousens Conservation & Environmental Leadership: ICON Digital Productions (Sponsored by Alectra)ASPIRE Award Recipients (Sponsored by Seneca College) recognize business leaders and young professionals under the age of 40:Professional Excellence: Adarsh Parikh, Silver Touch Technologies Canada Ltd.Community Involvement: Laura Lavallee, Evergreen HospiceStartup: Arash Hoss, Novus AttractionsThe Anthony Roman Award, honouring community leadership in addition to business success, was sponsored by the City of Markham and presented by Mayor Frank Scarpitti.Recipients: Todd & Marcia Finlayson, Finlayson Hospitality Partners Inc.Chris Collucci, President and CEO of the Markham Board of Trade, shared his thoughts on the event’s success, saying, "This year’s Business Excellence Awards was one of our most successful and well-attended events to date. It’s truly inspiring to see so many incredible businesses and leaders come together to celebrate the achievements that make Markham such a thriving community."The Markham Board of Trade sincerely acknowledges the invaluable contributions of our award sponsors: Hyundai, Bell, TD Bank, Classic Group of Companies, RBC, Scotiabank, Alectra, Don Valley North Lexus, Seneca College, and the City of Markham. We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to our Gold Sponsors: ESET, Honda, and Canadian Western Bank; our Cocktail Sponsor, J. Addison School; our Entertainment Sponsor, Destination Markham; and our Décor Sponsor, Minken Employment Lawyers. Your support is vital to this event’s success and helps drive growth and opportunity in Markham.

2024 Markham Board of Trade Business Excellence Awards Gala

