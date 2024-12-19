COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CELEBRATES AN OUTSTANDING YEAR OF PESTICIDE WASTE REMOVAL EVENTS

Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas A&M AgriLife events collect unwanted pesticides

AUSTIN – Today, Commissioner Sid Miller celebrated an outstanding year of pesticide waste removal events conducted by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. These free, public events have allowed Texas agriculture producers to safely dispose of unwanted pesticides and recycle pesticide containers. In total, the events held in Erath, Nueces, and Hidalgo Counties collected over an estimated 312,500 pounds of unused pesticides from 231 participants.

“Providing Texans with the opportunity for safe removal of pesticides is a top priority of my agency,” Commissioner Miller said. “These events represent an easy way for producers to dispose of these dangerous products safely and efficiently. I want to add special thanks to our friends at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for their collaboration in making these events happen. Together, we made a real difference by keeping Texas clean and preserving our soil quality for agriculture production.”

The most recent removal event was held on December 10th in Hidalgo County with 68 participants who deposited an estimated 76,500 pounds of pesticide waste. These collection events are offered as a drive-up service, allowing individuals to deliver their unwanted agricultural pesticide waste comfortably from inside their vehicles. Pesticides brought for disposal must be in their original containers, even if the label is absent. Unknown pesticides will be tested onsite.

Accepted items included outdated, discontinued, or unwanted agricultural pesticides; insecticides; poisons; herbicides; fungicides; rodenticides; nematicides; growth regulators; and treated seed. Items not accepted included dioxins (2,4-5T, Silvex, TCDD, etc.); fertilizers; fumigant canisters; household hazardous wastes; methyl-bromide cylinders; motor oil; paint; pesticide rinsate; phostoxin; propane or butane cylinders; radioactive substances; or tires.

“Reducing pesticide waste is another way we can do our part to protect water quality, support soil health, and promote overall environmental sustainability,” Commissioner Miller said. “Proper pesticide application and disposal practices help keep Texas clean and safe.”

TDA is the state’s lead agency in regulating pesticide use and application. The agency handles licensing and training pesticide applicators, overseeing worker protection, registering pesticides for sale in the state, and working to minimize unnecessary impacts on agriculture.