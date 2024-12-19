NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: December 19, 2024

MDE releases 2024-25 Educator Shortage survey results

JACKSON, Miss. – Results from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) 2024-25 Educator Shortage survey show there are 5,160 vacancies among teachers, administrators and school support staff across the state. Educator Shortage survey results show an increase of 148 compared to the 2023-24 school year and a decrease of 343 since the initial survey administration in 2021-22.

The survey was conducted by MDE’s Office of Teaching and Leading from Aug. 20, – Nov. 1, 2024, and had 100% voluntary participation from school districts. The number of vacancies from previous years was 5,503 in 2021-22, 4,988 in 2022-23, and 5,012 in 2023-24.

Compared to last year, vacancies increased by 189 among teachers and by 17 among K-12 licensed educators (library/media, counselors and speech language positions). Vacancies decreased by nine among administrators (principals and assistant principals) and by 49 among K-12 support staff such as teacher assistants, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, food service staff and administrative assistants. As for the location of teacher vacancies, decreases were noted in Congressional Districts two and three, while vacancies increased in Congressional Districts one and four.

Proven strategies to mitigate past educator vacancies through increased teacher recruitment have included:

Acceptance of individuals into the Mississippi Teacher Residency program

Removing barriers to educator licensure, including expanding access to alternate-route elementary educator preparation programs and the Performance-Based Licensure program per district request

Using MDE-sponsored events and professional learning opportunities such as the Elevate Teachers Conference to increase teacher retention

By evaluating the Educator Shortage survey results along with the 2023-24 Teacher Retention survey results , the MDE has identified the following strategies to help address current vacancies:

Launch the Educator Talent portal in 2025 within the Mississippi Educator Career Continuum Archive (MEECA) to assist with recruitment. Features will include: Advertising open positions statewide and nationally Surveying teachers and districts to assess educator workforce needs

to assist with recruitment. Features will include: Conduct a comprehensive review of current educator licensure guidelines and associated policies within key shortage areas

Develop Mississippi’s Leading Education Achievement in Districts and Schools (MS LEADS) initiative as a structured focus on effective district and school administration

To see the 2024-25 Educator Shortage survey results and aligned strategies as presented to the State Board of Education during the Dec. 19 Board meeting, watch the meeting’s livestream here .

