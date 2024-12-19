Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action against Lineage Financial Network and announces termination of enforcement actions with National Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan New York Branch

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced an enforcement action against Lineage Financial Network, of Franklin, Tennessee.

The Board's action is with Lineage Financial Network, the bank holding company of Lineage Bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which is the primary supervisor of Lineage Bank, separately issued an enforcement action with Lineage Bank in January 2024. The Board's enforcement action against Lineage Financial Network is independent of the bankruptcy proceedings regarding Synapse Financial Technologies, Inc.

Also on Thursday, the Board announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

National Bank of Pakistan, Karachi, Pakistan, and National Bank of

Pakistan New York Branch, New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated February 22, 2022 (PDF)

Terminated December 2, 2024

Written Agreement dated March 14, 2016 (PDF)

Terminated December 17, 2024

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.